Andre Drummond News: Not starting vs. Utah
Drummond won't start Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
The veteran big man will slide to the second unit in favor of Adem Bona with Joel Embiid (oblique) sidelined. Over his last five outings off the bench, Drummond has averaged 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Drummond See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 13 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 13 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 248 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Drummond See More