Andre Drummond News: Not starting vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Drummond won't start Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

The veteran big man will slide to the second unit in favor of Adem Bona with Joel Embiid (oblique) sidelined. Over his last five outings off the bench, Drummond has averaged 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per contest.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
