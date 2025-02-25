Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Plays well in 14 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 10:10am

Drummond ended with 10 points (1-3 FG, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 14 minutes during Monday's 142-110 loss to the Bulls.

Drummond has been out of favor with the 76ers lately, but Guerschon Yabusele suffered a corneal abrasion Monday and Joel Embiid (knee) is weighing treatment options. Therefore, fantasy managers will want to monitor the position battle between Adem Bona and Drummond going forward if Embiid and Yabusele are forced to miss additional time.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
