Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Posts double-double in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:40am

Drummond produced 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Celtics.

Drummond got the start Sunday due to the absence of Joel Embiid (oblique), and the veteran big man made his presence felt with his second double-double since the All-Star break. Drummond's playing time is directly tied to Embiid's availability, so while he can be a solid contributor in most formats when he gets enough playing time, he's a solid streaming option at best if Embiid is healthy in most games. Drummond is averaging 8.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game as a starter compared to 4.9 points and 6.5 boards per contest when coming off the bench.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Drummond See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Drummond See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago