Andre Drummond News: Posts double-double in spot start

Drummond produced 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Celtics.

Drummond got the start Sunday due to the absence of Joel Embiid (oblique), and the veteran big man made his presence felt with his second double-double since the All-Star break. Drummond's playing time is directly tied to Embiid's availability, so while he can be a solid contributor in most formats when he gets enough playing time, he's a solid streaming option at best if Embiid is healthy in most games. Drummond is averaging 8.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game as a starter compared to 4.9 points and 6.5 boards per contest when coming off the bench.