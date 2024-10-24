Andre Drummond News: Productive despite defeat

Drummond closed Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Bucks with 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes.

Drummond got the start at center with Joel Embiid (knee) out, and with the latter being unavailable for the rest of the week, Drummond should make the most of that to paddle stats on both ends of the court as the 76ers' starting center. Drummond might not get a lot of touches on offense on a regular basis, but that won't matter much as long as he can rebound like he has done off the bench in previous seasons. An average scoring tally and his elite rebounding numbers would be enough to keep him relevant in most fantasy formats going forward.