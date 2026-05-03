Andre Drummond News: Quiet on both ends Saturday
Drummond produced one rebound and one assist over eight minutes during Saturday's 109-100 win over the Celtics in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Drummond combined for 73 minutes in the first three games of the series. However, with Joel Embiid returning in Game 4 after undergoing an appendectomy on April 9, Drummond's workload was reduced significantly. As long as Embiid stays healthy, or is at least able to play significant minutes during the second-round series against the Knicks, Drummond may only see limited action, significantly reducing his fantasy value.
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