Andre Drummond News: Ready to go Friday

Drummond (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Magic, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 76ers will get Drummond back after a two-game absence due to a sprained right ankle he sustained in last Saturday's win over the Pistons. With Joel Embiid (knee) and Adem Bona (knee) sidelined, Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele should split playing time at center.