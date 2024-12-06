Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Ready to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Drummond (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Magic, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 76ers will get Drummond back after a two-game absence due to a sprained right ankle he sustained in last Saturday's win over the Pistons. With Joel Embiid (knee) and Adem Bona (knee) sidelined, Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele should split playing time at center.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now