Andre Drummond News: Records double-double

Drummond produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 105-94 win over the Pacers.

Drummond didn't get the start Friday, as Adem Bona was the center in the starting lineup due to the absence of Joel Embiid (appendicitis), but the veteran big man found a way to leave his mark while outplaying Bona -- Drummond logged 29 minutes compared to Bona's 19. Drummond has proven he can be a productive player regardless of his role, and he should see steady minutes in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bucks since Embiid won't be available for that game, either.