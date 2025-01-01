Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond News: Returning against Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 6:52pm

Drummond (toe) is available for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After missing the past three games with a toe injury, Drummond will suit up for the shorthanded 76ers on Wednesday. Guerschon Yabusele will draw the starting nod against the Kings in Joel Embiid's (rest) absence, so Drummond's fantasy appeal remains limited despite the superstar big man's void.

