Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Returning to action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 4:00pm

Drummond (toe) is available for Friday's game against Detroit, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Drummond will snap an eight-game absence streak due to a left toe injury and suit up Friday. It wouldn't come as a surprise if the veteran big man operates under a minutes restriction, meaning Adem Bona could see extended run behind Drummond and Joel Embiid with Guerschon Yabusele (knee) on the shelf.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now