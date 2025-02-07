Andre Drummond News: Returning to action Friday
Drummond (toe) is available for Friday's game against Detroit, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Drummond will snap an eight-game absence streak due to a left toe injury and suit up Friday. It wouldn't come as a surprise if the veteran big man operates under a minutes restriction, meaning Adem Bona could see extended run behind Drummond and Joel Embiid with Guerschon Yabusele (knee) on the shelf.
