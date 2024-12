Drummond isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus the 76ers, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Joel Embiid will replace Drummond in the starting lineup Friday after missing Philadelphia's previous outing due to a sinus fracture. Drummond is averaging 7.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 14.8 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.