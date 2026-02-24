Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Reverting back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Drummond is not part of the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Indiana.

The 76ers are getting Joel Embiid (knee/shin) back into the first unit Tuesday. Drummond is available off the bench, but it's possible Adem Bona ends up being the only traditional center to see meaningful playing time behind Embiid.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
