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Andre Drummond News: Shifts to depth role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 8:58pm

Drummond chipped in four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal in nine minutes during Friday's 115-103 victory over Minnesota.

With Joel Embiid returning from a one-game absence due to an illness, Drummond assumed a depth role, playing no more than 10 minutes for the third time in the past four games. Despite being a strong stream option whenever Embiid misses time, Drummond's role is simply too inconsistent to warrant any sustainable fantasy value.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
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