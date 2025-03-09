Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Sits out second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 9:12am

Drummond sat out the entire second half of Sunday's 126-122 win over the Jazz, finishing with six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 10 minutes.

After being listed as questionable heading into the day with an illness, Drummond was cleared to make his sixth straight start. He finished out the second quarter, but the 76ers replaced him with Lonnie Walker on the top unit to open the third quarter. It's unclear whether the illness played a factor in Drummond sitting out the final two quarters, as the 76ers simply might have wanted to give more extended run to rookie center Adem Bona in the second half. Drummond is tentatively expected to be available for Monday's game in Atlanta, but fantasy managers planning on deploying him in lineups will want to keep close tabs on the 76ers' injury report leading up to the contest.

