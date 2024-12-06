Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Drummond is in the 76ers' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Magic, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Drummond was sidelined for the last two games due to a right ankle sprain, but he will return Friday in a starting role while Joel Embiid (knee) and Adem Bona (knee) remain sidelined. In the five games prior to Drummond's injury, he averaged 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 15.4 minutes per contest.

