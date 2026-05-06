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Andre Drummond News: Starting in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Drummond will start in Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with the Knicks.

Joel Embiid is out for Game 2 with ankle and hip issues, so Drummond will draw the spot start, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Paul George and Kelly Oubre. Adem Bona should see some extended minutes in the second unit with Embiid unavailable.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
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