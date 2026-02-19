Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Starting sans Embiid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 3:36pm

Drummond will start against the Hawks on Thursday, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

With Joel Embiid (shin) sidelined, Drummond will get the starting nod Thursday. As a starter this season (19 games), the veteran big man has averaged 8.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 26.1 minutes per tilt.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
