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Andre Drummond News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:36pm

Drummond will start Saturday versus the Pistons, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Drummond is getting the spot start with Joel Embiid (oblique) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre and Paul George. As a starter this season, Drummond owns averages of 8.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
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