Andre Drummond News: Starting Sunday
Drummond will start Sunday's game against the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Drummond did not play in the team's last game despite being available, and he logged just seven minutes in the game before that. However, the veteran center will enter the starting five Sunday due to the absence of Joel Embiid (oblique). In his last three starts, Drummond averaged 7.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23.7 minutes per contest.
