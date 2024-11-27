Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 2:30pm

Drummond will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Paul George (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), Kyle Lowry (hip) and Caleb Martin (back) all sidelined, Drummond will make his first start since Nov. 10 and be joined by Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre and Guerschon Yabusele. As a starter this season (nine games), Drummond has averaged 9.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 26.0 minutes per game.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now