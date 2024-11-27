Andre Drummond News: Starting Wednesday

Drummond will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Paul George (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), Kyle Lowry (hip) and Caleb Martin (back) all sidelined, Drummond will make his first start since Nov. 10 and be joined by Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre and Guerschon Yabusele. As a starter this season (nine games), Drummond has averaged 9.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 26.0 minutes per game.