Andre Drummond News: Strong line off bench

Drummond closed with 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Adem Bona continues to struggle as the fill-in starting center, while Drummond bounced back Tuesday after a lackluster effort in Game 1. Joel Embiid (abdomen) started his post-appendectomy strength and conditioning program Monday, but his status for Game 3 looks iffy at best.