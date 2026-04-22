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Andre Drummond News: Strong line off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 7:52am

Drummond closed with 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Adem Bona continues to struggle as the fill-in starting center, while Drummond bounced back Tuesday after a lackluster effort in Game 1. Joel Embiid (abdomen) started his post-appendectomy strength and conditioning program Monday, but his status for Game 3 looks iffy at best.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
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