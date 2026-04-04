Andre Drummond News: Struggles in spot start
Drummond closed with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 116-93 loss to the Pistons.
Drummond was elevated into the starting lineup, although he offered very little in terms of tangible production. At this point, Drummond's role is completely reliant on whether Joel Embiid (illness) is healthy. As we saw Saturday, even when Embiid is sidelined, Drummond's production is too inconsistent to warrant sustained attention. At best, he can be streamed in for rebounds, on occasion.
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