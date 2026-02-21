Andre Drummond News: Team-high 12 rebounds
Drummond registered five points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Saturday's 126-111 loss to the Pelicans.
Drummond remained in the starting lineup, although he was limited to just 21 minutes. Veteran center DeAndre Jordan was given the starting nod for the Pelicans and subsequently took advantage of the fact that Drummond is far from an elite defender. However, as long as Joel Embiid (knee) is sidelined, Drummond holds limited value in standard leagues for anyone simply needing to boost their rebound numbers.
