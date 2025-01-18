Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Will play and start vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Drumond (toe) has been cleared to play and will start against the Pacers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Drummond has missed the last six games for the 76ers with a toe injury. The veteran big man will get back on the floor Saturday against the Pacers, and Philadelphia will need him now more than ever, with Joel Embiid and Guerschon Yabusele ruled out for this game in Indiana.

