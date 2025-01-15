Fantasy Basketball
Andre Jackson headshot

Andre Jackson Injury: Done for night with hip contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 6:45pm

Jackson (hip) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Jackson's night comes to a close after he went scoreless in 15 minutes of action, logging three rebounds, two assists and one steal from Milwaukee's starting lineup. Sharpshooter AJ Green started the second half for the Bucks on Wednesday and should see more run for the rest of the contest, and Taurean Prince could also play more minutes. Jackson's next chance to return is Friday against the Raptors.

Andre Jackson
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
