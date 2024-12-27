Andre Jackson Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Jackson is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Bulls due to a right ankle sprain.

Jackson hasn't missed a game since Oct. 25 and isn't expected to do so Saturday despite dealing with an ankle injury. However, Jackson is more relied upon for his defensive contributions than scoring output, as he is averaging just 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 17.5 minutes across his last 10 outings.