Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andre Jackson headshot

Andre Jackson Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 1:54pm

Jackson is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Bulls due to a right ankle sprain.

Jackson hasn't missed a game since Oct. 25 and isn't expected to do so Saturday despite dealing with an ankle injury. However, Jackson is more relied upon for his defensive contributions than scoring output, as he is averaging just 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 17.5 minutes across his last 10 outings.

Andre Jackson
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now