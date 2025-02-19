Andre Jackson Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Jackson (wrist) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a right wrist sprain.

Jackson hadn't been on the Bucks' injury report heading into the All-Star break, but he participated in Saturday's dunk contest and may have suffered the wrist injury during the event. If Jackson is sidelined for the Bucks' first game out of the break, Gary Trent and AJ Green could be needed to play more minutes on the wing.