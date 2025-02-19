Fantasy Basketball
Andre Jackson headshot

Andre Jackson Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 4:21pm

Jackson (wrist) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a right wrist sprain.

Jackson hadn't been on the Bucks' injury report heading into the All-Star break, but he participated in Saturday's dunk contest and may have suffered the wrist injury during the event. If Jackson is sidelined for the Bucks' first game out of the break, Gary Trent and AJ Green could be needed to play more minutes on the wing.

Andre Jackson
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
