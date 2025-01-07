Andre Jackson Injury: Likely to play against Spurs

Jackson is probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs with back spasms.

Jackson is likely to play Wednesday to take on his usual role as a nominal starter for the Bucks. The 23-year-old has functioned from the first unit in each of his appearances since Nov. 16, but he's averaged just 4.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 17.8 minutes over his last seven outings, so Jackson is not a viable fantasy option under most circumstances.