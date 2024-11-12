Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andre Jackson headshot

Andre Jackson News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Jackson will return to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with Toronto.

Jackson has been pretty unproductive in his three starts with Milwaukee, averaging 3.7 points, 2.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks across 23.0 minutes in that span. AJ Green will be replacing him in the starting lineup, but Jackson will still have an opportunity to be heavily involved due to Damian Lillard (concussion) and Khris Middleton (ankle) out with injuries.

Andre Jackson
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now