Andre Jackson News: Back to bench

Jackson will return to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with Toronto.

Jackson has been pretty unproductive in his three starts with Milwaukee, averaging 3.7 points, 2.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks across 23.0 minutes in that span. AJ Green will be replacing him in the starting lineup, but Jackson will still have an opportunity to be heavily involved due to Damian Lillard (concussion) and Khris Middleton (ankle) out with injuries.