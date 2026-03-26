Andre Jackson headshot

Andre Jackson News: Busy on defense in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 7:59am

Jackson finished with eight points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and four steals over 21 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 130-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The third-year forward had managed only four total steals in his prior 27 NBA games combined, but Jackson took advantage of extra run in the rout to tie his career high in the category. Jackson's played double-digit minutes only three times in 10 March appearances, but with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) and Bobby Portis (wrist) all on the shelf right now, there could be plenty of court time available in the Bucks' frontcourt.

Andre Jackson
Milwaukee Bucks
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