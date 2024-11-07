Fantasy Basketball
Andre Jackson News: Cracks starting lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Jackson will start in place of Gary Trent for Thursday's game against Utah, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

The Bucks decided to make this change after an abysmal 1-6 start to the season. Whether this decision will last longer than Thursday night has yet to be determined, but Jackson is primed to make a case for a larger role in the rotation moving forward, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh) questionable for Thursday's game.

