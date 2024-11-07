Andre Jackson News: Cracks starting lineup Thursday
Jackson will start in place of Gary Trent for Thursday's game against Utah, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
The Bucks decided to make this change after an abysmal 1-6 start to the season. Whether this decision will last longer than Thursday night has yet to be determined, but Jackson is primed to make a case for a larger role in the rotation moving forward, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh) questionable for Thursday's game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now