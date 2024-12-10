Fantasy Basketball
Andre Jackson headshot

Andre Jackson News: Empty performance again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Jackson had five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds across eight minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over Orlando.

Despite continuing to start, Jackson once again came up well short when it comes to tangible production. Over the past month, Jackson has averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. Although he is listed and typically plays as a starter, his playing time and subsequent production reflect that of a secondary rotational piece.

Andre Jackson
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
