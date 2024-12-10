Andre Jackson News: Empty performance again

Jackson had five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds across eight minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over Orlando.

Despite continuing to start, Jackson once again came up well short when it comes to tangible production. Over the past month, Jackson has averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. Although he is listed and typically plays as a starter, his playing time and subsequent production reflect that of a secondary rotational piece.