Andre Jackson headshot

Andre Jackson News: Fares well in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Jackson logged nine points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 125-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jackson matched his career-high mark with five assists, putting together one of his best fantasy lines of the season. Jackson is primarily a low-usage role player for the Bucks, and that hasn't translated into much fantasy value. He's been solid in two straight games, however, averaging 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 three-pointers.

Andre Jackson
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
