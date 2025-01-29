Andre Jackson News: Fares well in loss

Jackson logged nine points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 125-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jackson matched his career-high mark with five assists, putting together one of his best fantasy lines of the season. Jackson is primarily a low-usage role player for the Bucks, and that hasn't translated into much fantasy value. He's been solid in two straight games, however, averaging 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 three-pointers.