Andre Jackson News: Logs 30 minutes off bench

Jackson ended Sunday's 126-106 loss to the 76ers with nine points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes.

With so many regulars sitting for the Bucks, Jackson saw extended run for the season finale. Jackson was used very sparingly this campaign, appearing in 48 games with averages of 2.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per contest. The Bucks hold a $2.41 million team option for 2026-27.