Andre Jackson News: Logs seven minutes in win

Jackson recorded three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in seven minutes in Thursday's 118-89 win over the Lakers.

Jackson had an extended run of playing time in the fourth quarter of Monday's blowout, highlighted by two steals. The 23-year-old was a consistent starter for the Bucks from November to the beginning of February, but has played sparingly since returning from a wrist injury on February 21. Deadline acquisition Kyle Kuzma has replaced the 2023 second-round pick in the starting lineup, while Gary Trent and AJ Green have seen sizable minutes off the bench.