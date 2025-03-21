Andre Jackson News: Logs seven minutes in win
Jackson recorded three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in seven minutes in Thursday's 118-89 win over the Lakers.
Jackson had an extended run of playing time in the fourth quarter of Monday's blowout, highlighted by two steals. The 23-year-old was a consistent starter for the Bucks from November to the beginning of February, but has played sparingly since returning from a wrist injury on February 21. Deadline acquisition Kyle Kuzma has replaced the 2023 second-round pick in the starting lineup, while Gary Trent and AJ Green have seen sizable minutes off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now