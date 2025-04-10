Andre Jackson News: Logs six points in garbage time

Jackson logged six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and one block across seven minutes during Thursday's 136-111 win over the Pelicans.

Jackson was efficient in his limited run during garbage time, scoring more than five points for just the second time since the All-Star break. The 23-year-old forward received consistent playing time in the first half of the season, though the acquisition of Kyle Kuzma on Feb. 5 has pushed him out of the rotation. Jackson remains unlikely to carve out a significant role ahead of the playoffs unless injuries to key contributors occur.