Andre Jackson headshot

Andre Jackson News: Making first start of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Jackson is in the Bucks' starting lineup against the Clippers on Sunday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Bucks have just eight active players available for Sunday's contest, so Jackson will move into the starting lineup for the first time this season. Over his last three outings, Jackson has averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.7 steals over 17.0 minutes per game.

Andre Jackson
Milwaukee Bucks
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