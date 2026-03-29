Andre Jackson News: Making first start of 2026

Jackson is in the Bucks' starting lineup against the Clippers on Sunday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Bucks have just eight active players available for Sunday's contest, so Jackson will move into the starting lineup for the first time this season. Over his last three outings, Jackson has averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.7 steals over 17.0 minutes per game.