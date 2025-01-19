Andre Jackson News: Nears double figures in return

Jackson provided nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 victory over Philadelphia.

Jackson returned Sunday after missing the previous game with a hip injury, playing in a limited role in the starting lineup while finishing one point shy of the double-digit mark. Jackson has taken his game up a notch, posting nine or more points in two of his last four contests.