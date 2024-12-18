Andre Jackson News: Plays 26 minutes in start

Jackson chipped in two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 victory over the Thunder.

Jackson drew his 14th start of the season with Khris Middleton sidelined by an illness, and while he didn't make a splash on the stat sheet, he made life difficult for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the defenside end. Through 24 games this season, Jackson holds averages of 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 three-pointers.