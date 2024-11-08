Andre Jackson News: Seven points in first start

Jackson amassed seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and four steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-100 victory over the Jazz.

The Bucks started Jackson for Gary Trent during Thursday's win, and while his participation didn't move the needle much at the position, he produced four steals and was accurate with the looks he was given. Jackson's tenure with the first visit is unclear, but the 2-6 Bucks are scrambling to find a formula that will get them back on track.