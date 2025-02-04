Andre Jackson News: Solid all-around performance

Jackson contributed 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 23 minutes during Monday's 125-96 loss to the Thunder.

With all of Milwaukee's stars unavailable, Jackson got the job done for the Bucks in many different areas during Monday's loss to the Thunder. The 23-year-old continues to be a consistent contributor for Milwaukee, as he finished with his second-best point total of the season against Oklahoma City.