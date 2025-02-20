Fantasy Basketball
Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson News: Suiting up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Jackson (wrist) is available for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

The Bucks will be close to being at full strength for this one, as Damian Lillard (hamstring), Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Jackson will all be available despite carrying questionable tags earlier in the day. Jackson should remain in his regular role as the starting shooting guard, as he's started in his last 40 appearances.

Andre Jackson
Milwaukee Bucks

