Andre Jackson News: Suiting up Thursday

Jackson (wrist) is available for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

The Bucks will be close to being at full strength for this one, as Damian Lillard (hamstring), Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Jackson will all be available despite carrying questionable tags earlier in the day. Jackson should remain in his regular role as the starting shooting guard, as he's started in his last 40 appearances.