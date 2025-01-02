Fantasy Basketball
Andre Jackson headshot

Andre Jackson News: Tossed from Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 6:17pm

Jackson was tossed from Thursday's game against the Nets after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Jackson was tossed in the final stages of the second quarter, and his absence might open the door for more minutes for the likes of Gary Trent and Ryan Rollins. Jackson left the game with two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds across 14 minutes.

Andre Jackson
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
