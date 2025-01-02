Andre Jackson News: Tossed from Thursday's game
Jackson was tossed from Thursday's game against the Nets after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Jackson was tossed in the final stages of the second quarter, and his absence might open the door for more minutes for the likes of Gary Trent and Ryan Rollins. Jackson left the game with two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds across 14 minutes.
