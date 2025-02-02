Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Funk headshot

Andrew Funk News: Double-doubles in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Funk recorded 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists in 41 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

After not scoring in double figures in nine straight games, Funk has finished with at least 13 points in two of his last three games. He also grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds en route to his first double-double.

