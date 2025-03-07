Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Funk headshot

Andrew Funk News: Drains eight triples in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 10:12am

Funk tallied 28 points (10-14 FG, 8-12 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 36 minutes Thursday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 136-115 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Funk had scored in double digits in just one out of the Gold's six games prior to Thursday's contest. However, Funk was able to break out of that rut to knock down a season-high eight threes while finishing as the team's second-leading scorer behind Tevian Jones (29).

Andrew Funk
 Free Agent

