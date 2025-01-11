Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Funk

Andrew Funk News: Hands out 10 assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Funk finished with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in Friday's 124-105 win over the Charge.

Funk co-led the Gold in the assists department with 10, though he wasn't particularly sharp with his shooting. The Gold have plenty of offensive weapons to choose from, so don't expect Funk to be a steady contributor in the scoring column. He's more likely to make a sustained impact as a playmaker going forward.

Andrew Funk
 Free Agent

