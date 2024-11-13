Andrew Funk News: Struggles from distance
Funk logged 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes of Sunday's 124-121 win over the G League Bulls.
Funk shot 39 percent on 9.1 three-point attempts per game for the Gold during the 2023-24 regular season. However, he's been slow to start the 2024-25 season, having connected on just four of his 16 attempts from distance through two games.
Andrew Funk
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now