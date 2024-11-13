Andrew Funk News: Struggles from distance

Funk logged 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes of Sunday's 124-121 win over the G League Bulls.

Funk shot 39 percent on 9.1 three-point attempts per game for the Gold during the 2023-24 regular season. However, he's been slow to start the 2024-25 season, having connected on just four of his 16 attempts from distance through two games.