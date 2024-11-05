Andrew Nembhard Injury: Back on injury report

Nembhard (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

After missing a loss to the Pelicans on Friday, Nembhard returned to action Monday against the Mavericks, posting 11 points (4-9 FG), three rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during the 134-127 win. Nembhard may be a regular on the injury report for a while, but the Pacers will need him to gut it out, especially with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) sidelined indefinitely.