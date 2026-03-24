Andrew Nembhard Injury: Back on injury report for Wednesday
Nembhard is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a right calf contusion.
Nembhard was listed on the injury report as questionable ahead of Monday's game with the same calf injury and was ultimately cleared to play, so the fact that he's tagged as probable is likely a sign that he's on track to suit up again Wednesday. Expect confirmation on his availability closer to tipoff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 213 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 213 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 186 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More