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Andrew Nembhard Injury: Back on injury report for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Nembhard is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a right calf contusion.

Nembhard was listed on the injury report as questionable ahead of Monday's game with the same calf injury and was ultimately cleared to play, so the fact that he's tagged as probable is likely a sign that he's on track to suit up again Wednesday. Expect confirmation on his availability closer to tipoff.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
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