Andrew Nembhard Injury: Could play Sunday

Nembhard (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Nembhard was held out of the second leg of the Pacers' back-to-back set Friday against the Wizards while managing a lower-back injury, but the fourth-year pro has the chance to return for Sunday's contest against Dallas. He has averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 0.8 steals over 30.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.