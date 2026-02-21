Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Could play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Nembhard (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Nembhard was held out of the second leg of the Pacers' back-to-back set Friday against the Wizards while managing a lower-back injury, but the fourth-year pro has the chance to return for Sunday's contest against Dallas. He has averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 0.8 steals over 30.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
12 days ago