Andrew Nembhard Injury: Dealing with knee tendinitis
Head coach Rick Carlisle said after Wednesday's 135-132 overtime win over the Celtics that Nembhard was dealing with tendinitis, Tony East of SI.com reports. Nembhard tallied two points (1-1 FG), one assist and one steal across five minutes.
Carlisle said the issue popped up during pre-game warmups but he decided to keep Nembhard in the starting lineup. Nembhard was subbed out with 6:57 left in the first quarter and never checked back in. His next chance to play will come Friday at New Orleans.
